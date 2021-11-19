I recently read in The Tribune-Democrat that the Moxham Food Pantry was going to hold a food distribution and that you would need an ID and proof of residency in order to receive food.
My wife and I applied to receive the COVID-19 booster shot and were told that we had to give them our Social Security number or driver’s license to prove who we were.
So why don’t you need an ID and proof of residency to vote, which makes sense to me.
James Lehman
Richland Township
