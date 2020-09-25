Shade Township laid off its police recently because the township did not have the money to pay the bill for police protection.
Residents will receive protection from the state police.
That bothers me because I met a Johnstown resident the same day whose water was about to be shut off because she did not have the money to pay her bill. I wondered if water is not as important for life as police protection. I wondered if GJWA should not notify the county Children and Youth Service if there are children in that house who will now not have water to drink or bathe.
If not, who will step in to protect those children?
Are the parents to blame and should their children be taken from them? The parents’ only fault, however, is that they could not pay their water bill, such as the township could not pay for police protection. It’s difficult to blame the GJWA. It is only doing what local government has required it to do.
More than 38% of the people who live in Johnstown, the poorest city its size in Pennsylvania, live in poverty. Knowing that, should we not insist that water be available to everyone and paid for the same way we pay for police protection, especially since the majority of us are professed Christians who require that life be supported and protected.
Rick Wess
Johnstown
