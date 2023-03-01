Information about the hazards of smoking was in the paper again.
When is someone going to raise a red flag on America’s fast foods?
TV advertising is loaded with unhealthy food ads. Yes, it looks yummy, but it is causing a health crisis in the country.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center posted an add in Time magazine stating “half of us will be diagnosed with cancer in our lifetime.”
Yes, I am one of those with cancer. It has driven me to take a serious look at my diet and make some major changes. No more fast food for me.
The following website – https://www.aicr.org/cancer-prevention/food-facts/ – can give guidance toward a healthier diet.
Check it out.
Elizabeth Norman
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.