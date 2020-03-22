I read Bill Ketter’s column on March 18 in The Tribune-Democrat and have a comment for him.
In case you missed it, he used a lot of words to say essentially this: My colleagues and I are champions of freedom and our First Amendment rights. He also goes on to say how President Donald Trump is attacking those rights in the courts.
The issue here is that there are truths, half truths, opinions and outright lies.
The major media sources have a hard time distinguishing the difference between those items.
Media sources have gone past imposing political correctness and are now engaged in total liberal/progressive propaganda.
Unless you follow FOX News to balance out what the other media sources are telling you, you won’t get a complete picture.
For Mr. Ketter: Thank you for publishing your opinion on the editorial page. I understand and respect that approach to get your point across.
When it comes to the rest of the paper, try to leave out political and personal bias.
People will respect you more and even fight to defend your “sunshine” rights if they know you are publishing unmodified truth.
The people do have the need and the right to a free press.
A press that’s free of opinion unless it is clearly labeled as such.
Donald J. Hanak
Stonycreek Township
