Grocery stores are providing early hours for senior citizens to shop due to the coronavirus.
Maybe they should consider having the shelves stocked and the deli/bakery items available before they open. So, you might have to pay a premium for the workers.
You would probably recoup the extra costs and more by having all the products available.
I would suggest a trial, whether or not a national crisis. For people shopping from opening until approximately 11 a.m., there is generally a limited selection of items.
James Libengood
Johnstown
