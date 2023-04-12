I was very upset reading Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic’s comments in the newspaper on March 30.
He said more than once that we will never be a city with 60,000 population again – that he is happy to be at 18,000 people.
That is not what a good mayor says to his people.
I want a mayor who instills confidence, pride and hope. I want a mayor to say we can be a city of 60,000 or 100,000.
We have the infrastructure to support it. All we need is leaders with courage, wisdom and vision to see it through.
We can get it back if we all work together.
Let’s make Johnstown great again.
Fred Kline
Johnstown
