Am I the only one who is tired of watching the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox with no names on the backs of their uniforms? Those two teams are on my television more than any other teams except the Pirates.
I get it. “Tradition” is the reason they don’t put the names on their backs, but all the other 28 teams have pride in their traditions and put the names on to help their fans at the ballpark and watching on TV.
There are so many new players every year, and the stars switch teams every couple of years in spite of old-fashioned loyalty and tradition. Television revenue is the source of the high salaries these players are receiving, and it would be nice if we could recognize them.
On some nights, there could be four games to watch at the same time, so when you switch to other games, you have no idea who is batting or pitching if you turn on a Yankees or Red Sox game.
So I say it is time to put the names on the uniforms.
Al Meehleib
Davidsville
