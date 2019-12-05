The holiday shopping season is upon us. Many folks will try to connect a gift to every person on their list. Stores will be full, online purchases will increase and the American tradition of Christmas shopping begins.
People who are blessed with financial means will sometimes try to share that blessing with the poor.
Gifts are presented, holiday meals served and other gestures are made to help financially distressed citizens during this time of year.
What of the other 50 weeks? I am sure that as the poor’s human wants resume within days after the Christmas season, the long-lasting effect from the generosity they received is negligible.
I am certain that individuals and groups make these small Christmas gestures to merely give them a “feel good” effect. They try to feel less guilty that there is much human want in our communities and even more throughout America.
Of course, the just and moral thing to do is relieve human suffering 365 days of the year, not for just a few this time of year.
Our organizations do a good job of this for a few days a year.
Our government does a decent job of partially addressing human want and need to those who need assistance, but not to the extent necessary to do what is morally right and just for the poor.
I would like to think that perhaps society and government would face their responsibility to serve the poor more fully.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
