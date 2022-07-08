To all the women chanting, or holding signs saying, “My Body, My Choice,” I have a few questions.
Unless you were raped (a heinous crime), did you make a choice to have sexual relations in the first place?
Did you make a choice to have those relations without the use of some kind of contraception? Did you make a choice to have your partner use contraception or not?
Seems to me like you have had plenty of choices already.
Why make an unborn child pay the ultimate price for your bad decisions?
Only until competent medical authorities say a continued pregnancy severely limits your chance of survival, do you have a choice.
I once knew a woman who had an abortion. Her decision to do this was she didn’t want to look “fat” in her wedding dress. That was over 40 years ago and she still regrets that fateful decision.
Please make thoughtful choices, not ones that will cause pain and regret.
Donald J. Hanak
Stonycreek Township
