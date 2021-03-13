The Constitution of the United States has never been in such danger as it is today. The reason is that the Supreme Court has become so political that it ignores what the Constitution actually states.
The Tribune-Democrat’s article of Nov. 22, where the court blocked limits on houses of worship is an example. The 5-4 vote to block their limits should have been 9-0 based on what the First Amendment states that no laws can be made to prohibit the free exercise of religion and the right of the people to peaceably assemble.
Another example is the blockage of freedom of speech. The past four years have seen a drastic reduction in allowing conservatives this right in the media.
This includes major internet service providers blocking articles they disagreed with.
Article II of the Constitution states that two-thirds of the Senate must approve all treaties. This was ignored by Barack Obama regarding both the Iran nuclear and Paris climate treaties.
We are in the midst of a pandemic and must follow all safety procedures, but there should be no laws restricting the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights. The people must have the option to attend legal public gatherings or stay at home.
We must have judges at all levels who make decisions based on what is actually stated in the Constitution, not on their personal political views.
John Skubak
Johnstown
