In light of what’s happening with the coronavirus pandemic, I felt compelled to write.
We are currently and rightfully so in a panic over the number of deaths this invisible killer is causing. People realize how precious every life is, especially when it can be snuffed out unexpectedly.
Why aren’t the same expectations given to unborn babies? Some in this country think that it’s OK to murder a baby in the mother’s womb, right up to delivery.
I firmly agree that it’s the mother’s choice to act for a baby. The responsible choice would be to use some kind of birth control to keep from getting pregnant.
Of course, in the case of rape or incest, the woman should be able to terminate immediately.
These, however, are a smaller percentage of unwanted conceptions. I personally feel that adoption should be offered as more of a solution.
Our family has been involved in the adoption process. It is so difficult to adopt a baby in the U.S. that many couples opt to look to foreign countries. The process is enormously difficult and expensive.
How nice would it be if these young women were counseled about adoption instead of just abortion?
Many families would gladly pay for birth expenses in order to adopt a newborn. Maybe an adoption clinic next to every abortion clinic is the answer.
In conclusion, maybe some good will result from this current pandemic. Hopefully people will re-evaluate the value of life as this crisis unfolds.
Mark Koenig
Nanty Glo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.