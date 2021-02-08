Keep punishing the working class of Pennsylvania and the working class will continue to leave the state.
By raising the income tax, the governor will decrease the amount of money I have to spend. The more I spend, the more sales tax that is generated.
By cutting the income tax and raising the sales tax, you will attract businesses and people to the state. Higher taxes kill business.
Lower taxes allow businesses to thrive and grow, employing more people. More people working means more people purchasing and therefore more sales tax generated.
Stop punishing the working class and driving us from the state.
I have started my new job search in Florida, where there is no income tax and the overall tax burden is less.
Matt Wensel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.