How arrogant that someone thinks my life doesn’t matter because they think their life doesn’t matter. I am here to tell everyone that my life matters.
From the day I was born, when the good Lord put me on this earth, my life mattered all through my childhood and when I served my country. It mattered yesterday, today and it will matter tomorrow.
We all have family and friends out there that love us. You need to learn to love yourself because life is special.
My life matters regardless of my past.
Whether I did good or bad or indifferent. Even when I pass away, my life will still matter to friends and family. As long as I have friends and family living, my life will matter.
If you think your life doesn’t matter that’s on you. I have friends and family who have passed away and their life still matters because of the memories. Everyone’s life matters to someone.
I never thought I was so special that my life only mattered to me. I will never put my life on hold because you feel that your life matters more than mine.
Robert Hill
East Taylor Township
