The Democrats are still fist bumping each other over their carefully orchestrated victory over Donald Trump. Despite their success they are so blinded by hatred of Trump, conservative Republicans and the Constitution they have lost sight of their true responsibilities as elected representative of the people.
They should be working on the massive problems facing the country. Instead they have adopted deficit spending to a dangerous level, opened the nation’s borders, ignoring the critical need for people to get back into the workforce by extending unemployment benefits, adopting inflation-causing economic policies that are resulting in several critical crises that seriously threaten the nation’s future.
Before the election and the pandemic, the economy was booming, the job market was strong, household income and consumer spending had increased, household ownership was at its highest level in five years and manufacturing jobs were finally on the increase.
We had our freedom. We could live our lives the way we wanted to live them.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Leftist billionaires, Big-Tech Oligarchs, and the biased liberal news media have a different plan for us. They want the government to dictate the fate of our country with little regard for the Constitution of the U.S.
Their intent is to turn our nation into a big government socialist welfare state.
They will tell us don’t worry just elect us and the government will take care of you. We must fight back. The mid-term election will be the Battle of Bunker Hill.
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
