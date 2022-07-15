In response to Tina Blough’s Reader’s Forum letter published June 16, “What’s best for an unborn child.” Blough can give all the stats underneath the sun to support an argument that abortion is the compassionate alternative to poverty and starvation.
That is a very flawed and a misguided sense of compassion. It makes no
sense for us, as a country, to keep killing babies.
Abortion is not a neat, clear, quick and easy thing either. It is painful and dangerous.
We have lost a respect for human life.
It’s no wonder we have so much violence.
Instead of advocating for a right to choose, we should advocate for services to help the poor. We have the ability to empower people. Nobody has to be resigned to a bad life.
As a country, we have to stop playing God. If you think that the almighty isn’t offended by abortion, you are fooling yourself.
Get a grip. You’ll still be able to get your abortion somewhere, especially in Pennsylvania. Don’t expect it to solve any problems.
And no, it’s not your right. That right is for liberty and justice for all.
A.C. Poole
Ebensburg
