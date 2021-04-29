On April 16, I suffered a loss that never can be replaced and because of this, the last ounce of belief that I was taught is gone.
My 14-month-old great-grandson was beaten and murdered in Texas by a friend/babysitter of my grandson and his wife. I feel an emptiest in my chest that I don't feel the beating of my own heart.
I and my wife never got to hold, see or kiss him, only pictures with the hope of seeing him this summer.
I will never be able to get him a puppy, buy him a bike or even an ice cream cone. The thrill of seeing him possibly hitting a home run or shooting the winning basket is gone.
As I watched the news of my loss in Texas, I didn't see or hear of any protests, rioting, burning or looting. Silence from organizations that are vocal in a death of this nature.
My hope is that the people of Texas render the right verdict at the trial. I would be honored to be allowed to be a participant on the firing squad if its to be his sentence.
Maybe then the emptiest in my chest will be eased, but never, ever go away.
Andrew P. Dobrota
Johnstown
