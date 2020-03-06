“We the People” is part of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. The preamble explains the Founding Fathers’ intentions and what they hoped to achieve.
I wonder what the Founding Fathers would think of what has become of the imperial House of Representatives.
With the average district size exceeding 700,000 and growing, it takes a lot of special-interest money to campaign for a two-year term.
At one time, our representatives were thought of as public servants. Do we still consider them public servants, or political barons more interested in personal aggrandizement than serving their constituency?
Do we still have faith in how our representative conducts business, or do we think the process is compromised by the need for millions of dollars in reelection money?
The Constitution calls for a six-year term for the Senate, four-year term for the president and a two-year term for the House. Back in the day, representatives were expected to campaign in districts containing 36,000 residents, and they didn’t need to raise several million dollars to get elected. Because of this need for several million dollars from special-interest groups, many of us have become highly skeptical about the honor and integrity of the process.
News accounts now focus on partisan and ideological bias instead of good deeds and legislative progress.
Unfortunately, these negative perceptions are causing us to lose faith in our public servants.
Jim Edwards
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.