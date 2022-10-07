Laughter. Seriously, we don’t have enough of it nowadays. Oh, yes, if you count the past presidential candidate, I’m sure you can find all kinds of stupid things that were done and he got away with it.
But how can you justify the son-in-law Jared Kushner’s sudden income of $2 billion from the Saudi’s for nothing? Cut me a break. Just what USA military secrets has he given them?
To find some decent show to laugh at there is always “Alf.” You have to give it to the unique alien who has a great appreciation in what he eats ... cats.
Our fellow human beings in the Ukraine are suffering from the bully Russian President Vladimir Putin. Surely we can do so much more to protect them so they can enjoy life to the fullest.
We’re born, we die and, in between, we help each other.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
