As we all prepare for the holiday season, we must keep in mind the following, despite all of the negative news this year:
• Always choose family over politics.
• Always choose country over party.
During the battle with the COVID pandemic, listen to the advice of medical experts and not to the advice of political pundits.
The divisions that have permeated our country are man-made, only with the resolve of the American people and with God’s grace can these divisions be healed.
Our country has overcome huge amounts of adversity throughout its history. We've navigated the abolition of slavery, women’s right to vote, civil wars, world wars, 911 and various other challenges.
Remember, lack of knowledge brings fear, fear leads to suspicions and baseless conspiracy theories arise out of suspicion.
These baseless conspiracy theories are the devil’s fodder and are akin to worshipping false idols. Knowledge is power.
As we look forward toward 2021, let us be thankful that a COVID vaccine looks very promising, a new president will take office and, hopefully, more stimulus will be forthcoming to help those businesses and individuals who continue to struggle.
Let us put our faith in the Lord and may God Bless.
John Washko
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.