Christians hopefully are looking forward to the soon-coming of Christ, but what will happen at the end? Some believe it will bring peace and prosperity on Earth.
The Bible says when Christ comes in the clouds with all his holy angels, sin will end until final judgment. It will bring death and destruction, for Christ will destroy the wicked with the brightness of His coming (2 Thessalonians 2:7-13 and 1:6-12).
How will Satan get people to accept the mark of the beast all over the world and fool many honest christians?
Jesus warned in Matthew 24: 4, 5 and 24-27 that false Christs would come to fool the masses. The master deception will be when Satan impersonates Christ, healing the sick, blessing the world and even bringing fire down from heaven to fool, if possible, God’s elect (Revelation 13:13). Satan will claim a change has been made to God’s commandments, which should be written in stone in our hearts (Isaiah 5: 7, 8).
God will not permit Satan to counterfeit Christ’s second coming. He is permitted to appear on the ground in places all over the earth. When Christ comes, every eye will see Him (Revelation 1:7) coming in the clouds of heaven with all power and great glory and with all His holy angels to gather the saved.
Christ coming is the loudest and most visible event ever witnessed, so let’s not bow down and worship Satan by mistake (Matthew 24: 30, 31).
When Jesus comes, we are told to look up for our redemption draws high from the heavens He comes.
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
