I believe the decision-making skills of some people closely resemble those of a squirrel trying to cross a busy highway.
The call to boycott a person or a business when they do something to support the president, or they support something the boycott caller doesn’t agree with are simply attempts to get face time on TV.
We know the socialist ideology calls for the government to control all aspects of our lives. These supporters of the socialist ideology are now trying to tell us how to spend our money.
Think about the Hollywood snowflakes and elitists calling for the boycott while spending thousands of dollars on the kids bedroom, wardrobes, lavish vacations, homes and bribes to get their kids into top-rated colleges.
These are the same people who want open borders, elimination of the Second Amendment, and giving newly-born citizens a monthly allowance until they reach 18.
Some news reports say the boycotts don’t work. The call for elimination of the Second Amendment won’t work.
Common sense tells us, if the gun that was purchased by some idiot, who then used it to kill innocent people, was responsible for the actions of the idiot, that is like saying a pencil is responsible for misspelled words; cars are responsible for drunken drivers; and spoons are responsible for making us fat.
When I read or hear about the actions of some people I some times think to myself – “That’s the sperm that won.”
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
