Chip Minemyer’s recent editorial about “Partnership over partisanship” well, locally anyway, morphed into a diatribe against U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre.
In last month’s letter to the forum, I questioned, “Where were the objections against the Democrat mayors and governors when they permitted their cities to be looted and torched?” It seemed to me that the most extreme partisanship that could have happened over and over again. And may I add, what a shameful disgrace.
Back to Minemyer and two of his favorite politicians, Reps. Joyce and Thompson. Even if they are partisans, is Minemyer saying Republicans are not allowed any partisanship. I’d like Minemyer or any of his CNHI cohorts to show me where Democratic bi-partisanship ruled the day during Donald Trump’s reign. If that would have been even a nominal occurrence, we’d have a pretty good government now, and Trump would still be president.
People are still being indicted from the Capitol disturbance, and very well should be, but there should be at least proportionate indictments and disciplines handed out for the insurrections across America last year. And don’t forget a portion of Portland, Oregon, was under siege last year for several weeks. Did anyone go to jail for treason?
Let’s see now ... one day disturbance at the Capitol or all summer long looting and burning cities. How about revealing the damage in money between the two events?
Surely, we have equal and just bi-partisanship protecting America. We do ... don’t we?
BERNIE BOLHA
UPPER YODER TOWNSHIP
