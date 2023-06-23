There are some people out there that complain when an organization has an event on their own property.
Believe it or not, when an event is going on, it is because they are trying to raise money for a certain purpose.
Believe it or not some of these organizations are veterans clubs – VFWs, AmVets or American Legions – who are trying to raise money for veterans, patriots, their families or the community.
And some of these organizations have motorcycle runs to also raise money.
Believe it or not this doesn’t make their clubs a biker bar. Some of the veterans choose to ride a motorcycle.
It’s a shame that some of these people don’t respect or honor the good that these clubs do.
Veterans and patriots have fought and died for our freedoms.
I wish that these people would have the patience and understanding to not complain when an event is going on in their neighborhood.
If not, move to China and see the freedoms you would enjoy there under communism.
Ron Loya
director of Parkhill American Legion Riders
