With the most recent “clarification” to the mask requirement, it’s quite obvious that Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration are making it almost impossible to get back to in-person schooling.
With ever-changing recommendations, mandates and orders, what’s next? Do local school boards have any authority or does Harrisburg dictate everything?
Does local control exist in Pennsylvania school districts? Well it depends. Why are certain mandates issued when they don’t necessarily need to be mandated in all parts of the commonwealth? Why are district leaders afraid to push back?
One of the biggest threats is the potential to lose state funding. District leaders need to get beyond this sinister threat.
It is a weak excuse. Pennsylvania is a large and diverse state. The broad brush doesn’t fit the many pockets of the commonwealth; thus the need for local control and decision-making.
Parents and students need to speak with their school directors. My perception is that many will not buck the governor. This is sad. How can so many so easily cave to one person, albeit that person being the governor? Should his voice totally disregard and drown out the multitude of voices that are in a much better position to determine what is best for a community and school district?
Thanks, governor, but you’ve exhausted all your recommendations, opinions, mandates and orders. We’ll take it from here.
Steve Spochart
Berlin
(Disclosure: Steve Spochart is a Berlin Brothersvalley School District director. These statements and comments reflect his own personal thoughts.)
