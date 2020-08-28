The Age of Trump will be known as a dark time when America suffered a strange psychotic breakdown of values.
The tragically short era of JFK is called Camelot; Trump is giving us “Scamalot.”
Donald Trump isn’t a good businessman. Who incurs six business bankruptcies after inheriting millions? Someone who leaves suppliers and laborers in ruins without guilt.
Trump isn’t pro-life. Callously separating children from parents, some permanently, and keeping them in cages is anti-life and anti-Christian.
As president, discarding a pandemic response plan and calling a novel virus spreading like wild fire a hoax is beyond irresponsible. It’s criminal negligence and has left 175,000 dead and an economy in tatters.
Trump is anti-abortion because it’s politically expedient. In view of his famously debauched lifestyle, I wonder how many he has paid for?
Appointing conservative judges is just a transaction. Voting on this alone is like making a pact with the devil.
All other issues of life are discarded by that vote. A Christian really needs to read, pray and discern this complicated matter of the “seamless garment of life,” as Pope Francis puts it. Don’t let anyone tell you a Catholic is forbidden to vote Democratic.
Anyone who’s taken a management class knows that chaos is not a legitimate governing style. Neither is corruption, padding one’s own pocket, lying or refusing to take responsibility.
On Nov. 3, let’s give Trump a clear message in language he understands: You’re fired!
Anita LaPorta Altman
Johnstown
