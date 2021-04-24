Here we go again. Big oil makes billions in profit and new gas at the pump is over $3 a gallon in Johnstown.
The heck with the little people, but the rich can afford it. The president should not have closed the oil pipeline, now we are getting ripped off.
The Steelers made the right move keeping Ben Roethlisberger for next year. The Steelers won the AFC North Division, the toughest division in the NFL. Three teams made the playoffs from that division – Steelers, Ravens and Browns.
The Browns game was bad from the start, but that happens some times.
I have seen it before in the NFL.
John Zawalish
Johnstown
