“We pretty much shot it down.”
“Coronavirus is very much under control.”
“Pretty soon, it will be down close to zero.”
“Another hoax by the Democrats.”
These are all quotes from your liar in chief.
When we accepted the nomination of president from the Republican Party in 2016, he said in his acceptance speech, “The most basic duty of government is to defend the lives of its own citizens. Any government that fails to do so is a government unworthy to lead.”
We have more than 140,000 deaths, and counting, from coronavirus.
I guess it’s a good hoax from the Democrats.
It’s just plain evil to politicize a disease.
Can’t people see how ridiculous this is?
Please wear a mask, and listen to the doctors and nurses, not Doanld Trump.
MIKE CHALICK
JOHNSTOWN
