In Harrisburg, a bill to privatize the state’s liquor business is making its way through the halls of our state capitol.
As an owner of a local bar, in philosophy, I agree with privatization. But, the way HB 2272 is written, I have worries.
They say the devil is in the details. Our state’s liquor business is very complicated, mixing sales, codes and politics.
Changing one aspect of the industry can easily impact other areas. HB 2272 offers no details.
That concerns me.
Will family-owned businesses such as mine be protected once everything is said and done? This bill could very well open the door for large, well-funded players to rewrite state liquor code to tilt the playing field in their favor.
HB 2272 is not the right bill.
Liquor privatization should be comprehensive.
HB 2272 is not. It needs work to include changes to outdated liquor codes and assurances that the playing field will be balanced so that small businesses such as mine and many more in Cambia and Somerset counties won’t be left to wither at the end of the vine.
Our state legislature should not pass this bill as it is written today.
Richard McKool
Owner of Knuckleheads Saloon
Board Member of Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association
