How amazing and wonderful to see all the beautiful and glorious lights this time of year. We must be celebrating something.
Lights shining in the windows of our homes and on the rooftops. Lights shining on our streetlights and throughout our towns.
Red lights to remind us of the blood shed for our salvation. Green lights to reflect life, new life, eternal life. Blue and purple lights of royalty. Yellow and orange shining brightly. Lights to remind us that Jesus is the light that shines in this darkened world.
As we gaze at all this beauty, let us be mindful that Jesus is the reason for the season. More than 2,000 years ago, a baby was born of a virgin sired by the Holy Spirit.
Let us not forget what and who we are celebrating.
Search for the true light that never goes out.
In Peter 1:19: “We also have the prophetic word made sure, which you do well to heed as a light that shines in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts.”
Doris Adams
Windber
