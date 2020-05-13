So many people keep saying “I just want this over!” Me, too, but until there is a cure or at least a vaccine, COVID-19 is like a having chronic illness. It ain’t going away and is something we will have to learn to live with.
Life will be different for a long time.
Oh, there might be periods of remission, but it’s always lurking ready to make us relapse again. For now, we need to do the things we can to help control and manage it the best we can. Not easy getting that prognosis, but we need to prepare for the long haul psychologically, financially and as a community.
Two months was just the warmup act.
Amazing how so many rose to the occasion and showed us who they really are.
Made it about we not me. Scary how others simply pretended there was nothing to worry about and got in the way of those trying to row together.
Later might be too late. Like it or not we are all in this together. Having a chronic illness sucks but there is life after the shock of a devastating diagnosis. A different life maybe but carving out new ways of living and seeing the world sometimes can be a good thing, too.
Susan Novak
Johnstown
