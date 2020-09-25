The Tribune-Democrat recently published a death notice about the passing of W. Michael Prohonic. I knew him as a boy and a man and would add a few emendations to his final account.
I recall the day in 1969 when I visited Prohonic’s house on Tener Street in Richland. He was showing me the paperwork for a course in how to install burglar alarms. He answered one of those back-of-the-matchbook ads and decided to give it a try. I thought this unlikely. What high school freshman builds a career from the back of a matchbook?
By the mid-’70s, Prohonic was a full-throttle businessman, with his own company called Protective Security. In the subsequent years, he would build several related businesses and employ dozens of people in the area. I still remember the day he drove down my driveway in a new Chevrolet Bel Air – the kind his dad drove – and explained to my father: “I paid cash for it.” He was 17.
Prohonic’s life is testimony not only to the possibilities of a free market, but to the possibilities of optimism. Think about this: a man built a wonderful and successful life from the back of a matchbook cover. It is sometimes said that we can only take the full measure of a life once it has closed. Prohonic’s measure was, indeed, full.
Dennis Roddy
Pittsburgh
