Drug addiction is not a disease, it is a choice. People who have bi-polar disorder, depression, anxiety schizophrenia, chemical imbalances, dissociative disorder and other mental illnesses do not have a choice.
All you read or hear about mental illness counseling is for alcohol and drug abuse.
What about the potential school shooters who have been bullied by peers and teachers, who think humiliation is the best teaching tool? These kids need mental health counseling.
Drug addiction is terrible for the abuser and the whole family, but insurance companies will cover practically unlimited rehab for this. Mental illness gets six to 13 days of hospitalization.
There are no long-term mental hospitals anymore. Somerset had one, but the politicians turned it into a prison. The mentally ill who had no one to care for them were put out on the street.
If they had substance-use disease, they would get all the help they need and would be back on drugs as soon as things didn’t go the way they want.
Life is not fair, never will be, especially for the real mentally ill.
N.E. Thomas
Hollsopple
