In recent weeks, as in past years, we read about various acts of killing, whether it was adults, children or the police. The general public was in awe of such horrendous acts of violence. We witness this on the news or on public media.
With or without guns, violence against another should not be acceptable. But yet, we have legal violence against the smallest and most unprotected of all humans.
But you won’t see this on the news or public media, because abortion procedures would be too graphic to witness.
Yes, abortion procedures are ugly.
There are many local and national organizations that offer help for unplanned, difficult or problems that arise from pregnancy.
Abortion is not the only answer. When society understands that life is a right given to all, taking it away is immoral and inhumane at any stage of life. The unborn children that live in their mother’s womb should be the safest of all places. Security at best.
There are clinics that help women who are suffering from after-abortion traumas, whether physical, mental or emotional. Would Planned Parenthood offer any of these services?
As in the case of the people that use guns for violence, and the doctors that perform violence to the unborn, we need to alter the mentality of our culture that life is sacred and should be respected and protected at all stages.
Marge Gallardy
Portage
