Earlier this year, some writers were asking why mankind hasn’t been making much progress. This seems to happen when the nature of mankind gets out of balance with good and evil.
All things negative – greed, fear, hate, envy, jealousy, selfishness, lust for power, division, domination over others – you get the idea.
They will all stop mankind’s progress and when very out of balance, it will eventually turn it backward.
The only thing that can turn this around is the good, all things positive – love, peace, joy, kindness, compassion, generosity and so on.
A couple of years back, we decided to choose good over evil and now we are on the right path.
Of course, the change cannot happen overnight, just like evil didn’t happen overnight. But it will happen, because good is just as powerful and contagious as evil. We just have to walk in love, that is wanting all the good we want for ourself, for all others.
We can figure this out. Like I tell my brother when he yaps at me when I’m doing a Sudoku ... life is a puzzle, you have to figure it out. All the pieces will fit, all the numbers will line up.
Ann Macik
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.