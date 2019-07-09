Once again, Paulette Cononie Torchia broadcasts misinformation and partisan distortions (June 25, “Enough with the hatred on Trump”).
No, the Robert Mueller report does not clear President Donald Trump.
“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state,” Mueller writes. “Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.”
As for Torchia’s media bemoaning, The Tribune-Democrat does straight-shooting news reporting. The Associated Press is rated “least biased based on balanced story selection and high for factual reporting due to proper sourcing and a clean fact check record,” according to Media Bias Fact Check LLC.
Torchia’s California and West Coast bashing conveniently overlooks Republican-run, red states that have the nation’s highest rates of poverty and welfare dependency, and lowest levels of education. Meanwhile, California’s economy is the nation’s largest. As a sovereign nation, the Golden State would rank as the world’s fifth largest.
Why, for the all “good he is doing,” has Trump’s approval rating hovered in the low- to mid-40s throughout his presidency?
One reason no doubt for such disapproval is his lack of character, perhaps best demonstrated by churlish tweets that are offenses to truth and charity and assaults on the English language – grammar, spelling and capitalization.
It is indeed a “disturbing picture” that Trump has told more than 10,796-plus false and misleading claims, according to Washington Post fact checkers.
Torchia’s homework assignment: Read the entire 448-page Mueller report. No Tribune-Democrat or Associated Press required.
Chuck Colbert
Cambridge, Massachusetts, formerly of Johnstown
