The editorial cartoon on Nov. 29 was excellent.
Here’s a novel idea. How about we start reporting the truth? Think we can manage that? That would be wonderful, but it just isn’t happening. Half this nation has no idea what is happening.
Two past writers, Tina Blough (Nov. 27, “Read the First Amendment”) and Dr. Judith Thomas (Dec. 8, “Biden suffers just like everyone else”) are perfect examples. There is so much evil going on in society and no, I’m not judging, just stating facts.
Marxism, (socialism or communism, whatever you call it) are the same thing.
You get rid of Christian moral values, police, law and order, etc., the state tells you how to raise your children, hence critical race thinking. It’s all shared misery.
Freedom of speech is our right and conservatives have been censored left and right. Thomas is sick and tired of it?
“In a decaying society, great masses of people are unconscious of the tragedy. Humanity in crisis is generally insensitive to the gravity of our times. Men do not want to believe their own times are wicked, partly because it involves too much self-accusation and principally because they have no standards outside of themselves by which to measure their times.” – Bishop Fulton Sheen.
More than 62 million babies have been aborted and now we have the LGBT community trying to rule our society.
Jesus answers Pilate, “For this I was born and for this I came into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone who belongs to the truth listens to my voice.” (John 18:37)
How about we start obeying God’s truths?
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
