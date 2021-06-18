I would just like to comment on Dennis C. Simmers Readers’ Forum letter on June 11, “Readers, let’s get real,” concerning Jim Scofield. I agree with everything Simmers says in his letter, and I have a suggestion for The Tribune-Democrat.
Why not go out and find the most extreme right-wing radical you can find and give him guest article status like you do for Scofield.
That way your readers will get to hear the most radical points of view from both sides instead of only the views of the extreme left. That would make your editorial policy not so one-sided.
Let your readers decide who makes the most sense.
Doug Crouse
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.