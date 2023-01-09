It has been a trying year, but we made it – COVID-19, storms and blizzards. We survived with neighbors helping each other.
Today started off slow as I wanted to stay in bed, but I always seem to have “ants in my pants.” I got up and made breakfast for Lori and me. After we did the dishes, I headed to the garage to clean it out.
The day was warming up so I took my old car to the local car wash as she was extremely dirty. When leaving, I told the woman behind me I left some quarters for her and a pair of sunglasses. She acted as if she had hit the lottery and thanked me.
Since the weather was warm, I fired up my old bike named Ferrari since she is red. I rode to the Sunoco in Ebensburg, because on Sundays, you get five cents off when paying with cash.
I always thought we would be a cashless society one day, but it hasn’t happened. I did not dress warm enough for the ride, so at the gas station, the owner loaned me a pair of gloves and a stranger gave me an extra jacket.
A friend of mine said when you do that, you receive a blessing. Then I drove my bike home and into the garage.
Since the day was still warm, I decided to do same with my old car. With the top down, I rode to the Sunoco and filled up with gas and returned the gloves.
Upon returning home, I delivered cat litter to my neighbor. It’s neighbor helping neighbor everywhere I go.
So let’s have a great year as one huge team.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
