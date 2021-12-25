As it is Christmas, we have things we can be grateful for and things not so grateful for.
We can strive to do better, be more generous, listen more, have empathy, learn more and have a giving spirit all year-round.
Often, its hard to see the changes in my hometown – the declining population, broken-down buildings and crime.
Often, it seems we tear down those we who don’t understand or see their concerns as foolish or small.
The Tribune-Democrat recently did some stories on the good and bad here. In order to fix things and make it better for all, we need to expose the underbelly that many don’t see or are exposed to in their daily life.
Freedom of speech and freedom of expression is paid for highly each day and in the past. And we should use that freedom to make everyone’s life better. To see our differences and embrace them to solve our many issues here – not to spew hate or mistrust.
If we are unsure of somethings, learn to ask, learn to change, be the change, learn to help each other and discuss views to improve life in the future. Don’t close your hearts and ears. Let’s carry Christmas all through the year.
These past few years have been hard; let’s lift each other up, not tear down.
That’s not too much to ask.
Lindy Yutzy
Johnstown
