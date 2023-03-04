There are many signs of the times we are in. Is it the end of the age and is Jesus coming soon? No one knows the day or the hour, and there is no new revelation that’s is going to add to what’s already written in God’s word.
But there is greater illumination that we can all benefit by during this Lenten season of self-examination.
In Romans 8:14: “For whosoever is led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.”
There are many who believe in God, but they are not open to following his direction. As sheep, we are prone to wander, but God’s sheep will hear his voice and respond when he calls them back from their self-determined direction. It is important that we not idealize everything Christian.
In these times, discernment is the prize jewel. Do not be fooled. As many are led by God, these are the sons of God. Many can be baptized, take communion, go to church and keep all the ritual of religion without a relationship that defers to being led by the Holy Spirit.
They are led by their own agenda and their own methods of clearing their conscience without committing themselves to God’s directives. Yes, we can be do-gooders that are completely distant from doing God’s will in order to win man’s approval, acceptance and so on.
Let us all examine ourselves and see where we are. Not in religion, but in relationship to the Holy Spirit of God.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
