Now that special counsel Jack Smith has indicted Donald Trump for his behavior surrounding Jan. 6, many questions remain.
• Was Trump justified in questioning the election results?
• Was he correct in filing some 62 lawsuits challenging the results?
• Was Trump correct in following the advice of attorneys John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell despite Attorney General William Barr, attorney Pat Cipollone and Cabinet members telling him there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud?
• Were Trump’s words on Jan. 6 inflammatory?
• Was Trump’s inaction for some 3½ hours on Jan. 6, while the mob was storming the Capitol building, reckless?
• Were Trump and his attorneys justified in bringing a slate of fake electors into the White House?
• Was Trump guilty of trying to pressure state election officials into finding enough votes to overturn the results?
• Was Trump justified in trying to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into saying he had the authority to reject the votes of the electors?
No matter how deeply entrenched you are in your political camps, these are the legitimate questions that jurors must consider when making their decisions.
This is not in the hands of a biased Congress or a biased Supreme Court. It’s in the hands of our peers.
Put your biases aside and allow the system of justice play out. Respect the process.
May God grant the jurors the wisdom and courage to judge the case on its merits.
John Washko
Johnstown
