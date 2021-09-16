Now is our moment, Pennsylvania, to reveal to the Afghan refugees and the world, the tolerance, kindness and love that define us, Americans, as the great people and country we are.
• Let us welcome them onto our soil with open arms.
• Let us help them to learn our customs so they can fully participate in our communities.
• Let us help them find places where they can freely worship their religion in their way.
• Let us embrace their children, girls as well as boys in our schools, so they can grow strong.
• Let us help their mothers and fathers find meaningful work.
• Most of all, let us give them the dignity and respect we would so crave for ourselves if the situation were reversed.
We, who live in a country that provides stability, opportunity and domestic peace, are being given this moment to express our gratitude for all that we have.
Let us confirm our claim that America has a big heart.
Andrea Ryan
Johnstown
