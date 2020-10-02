Why are Americans out of work?
It is no wonder why Americans are out of work. I was reading the other day about the shortage of laptops in the school districts. Why are they still being made in China?
We have abandon factories and other buildings being torn down due to the lack of not having them bought by companies to make Americans’ products.
Is it cheaper to tear down a building than to renovate the old ones?
It is no wonder we are running out of landfills. Let’s put Americans back to work, not only making American products, but putting people to work restoring the old run-down buildings.
Samuel Plummer
Salix
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.