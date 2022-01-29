Why erase history and replace it with theory? Why not let the truth stand as it is and learn from it?
From 1790-1860, the percentage of free Black slave masters residing in Charleston City, South Carolina, was 71.3%. Yes, Blacks owned Black slaves. Some did so as an act of goodwill to free their family members, most oppressed people of their own race to gain prominence and power.
Black slave owners bought slaves for the same reason whites did, to gain an economic advantage.
In 1860, William Ellison was South Carolina’s largest Black slave owner.
Despite the discrimination, Blacks owning Blacks continued all the way up to the Civil War, with many African American slave owners, including Ellison, contributing and supporting the Confederate side.
Stories such as Ellison’s and other Black slave owners showed the economic power of slavery in southern America in the 19th century.
The easiest way to achieve financial and social status was to own slaves and the allure of southern wealth was enough that it convinced some of slavery’s former victims to switch to the other side.
A precise factual account of Black slave owners can be obtained by reading “Free Black Slave Masters in South Carolina, 1790-1860” by Larry Koger.
Oppressing our brethren has its beginning in pride, and will have its end only in humility.
In 1 John 1:2-16: “For everything in the world – the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, pride in our achievements and possessions, comes not from the Father but from the world.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
