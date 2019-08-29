Someone thought it was clever when they coined the derogatory phrase “Mistake on the lake” when referring to Cleveland.
Through the years came more ugly and demeaning remarks made about our neighbors in Chicago, Cincinnati and now Baltimore. Cities described as “disgusting, rat and rodent infested messes.” Why are outbursts of name calling the new norm in America? What is the point of degrading cities with hurtful words such as filthy, dirty and horrible?
Places such as Africa and Haiti are now labeled “----hole countries.”
What happened to the integrity of our supposedly civilized nation? When we hear this mean-spirited behavior, we should be feeling shocked, appalled, outraged and totally embarrassed ... not supportive.
Is this really how we want the rest of the world to view us, no-class Americans?
Should we not be striving to be well-educated, respectful and disciplined human beings?
A nation that shows empathy to all who go through hard times and poor living conditions.
A compassionate nation that works together with helpful ideas and plans, not one that shames and belittles. Continued mocking of areas with people and government struggling to overcome poverty and despair, how does that help anyone? It doesn’t.
One nation, united, indivisible. I want to be proud of what these words stand for. We need to show compassion, not only within our borders, but beyond our borders as well.
We are all one. Please don’t support anyone or anything that divides us, for the sake of our children.
Tina Blough
Roxbury
