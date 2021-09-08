Sens. Doug Mastriano and Judy Ward are trying to pass Senate Bill 846. It calls for school districts to develop and promote a plan for parents or legal guardians to opt-out their children from not wearing face coverings or masks. And that the students will not be subjected to harassment or discrimination.
As a parent, I feel the school districts are out-of-touch with reality. The parents/guardians are in charge of what goes on with their children’s education. They pay the school teachers’ salaries as well as the school districts’ taxes.
If the school districts can’t represent the parents/guardians, then why should they pay anything toward education? No taxation without representation was the motto at the beginning of this country.
If school districts fail the parents/guardians then they fail the students. We don’t need incompetent school districts following an incompetent government on the federal and state level.
They have no place in society if they’re brainwashed to follow an order that isn’t law.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
