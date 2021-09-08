Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.