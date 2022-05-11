In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election. It was upsetting to me especially because she won the popular vote by more than 2.5 million votes.
During the next four years, I have often written letters to the Readers’ Forum about my issues with Donald Trump. But you know what I didn’t do? I didn’t hang a flag on my porch with vulgar words. I didn’t grab a gun and noose and storm the Capitol. And I didn’t make up lies about an unfair election.
Many Republicans did not move on after the 2020 election. Sen. Ted Cruz, to this day, is still calling the Joe Biden win rigged. He also has no qualms repeating the offensive phrase, “Let’s Go Brandon.”
No qualms, no shame, no filter and no class.
We all know that this kind of behavior is observed closely around the world.
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un love to watch this growing display of hate and disrespect in our United States. They know it will ultimately send this country into failure. They don’t have to bomb us, they can just sit back and wait for us to self-destruct.
Democrats and Republicans need to wake up. A great way to begin comes
right from the handbook of our own Boy Scouts of America.
It reads:
• Be morally straight.
• Be honest.
• Be clean in speech and action.
• Be of strong character.
This is what will make America great again.
Tina Blough
Roxbury
