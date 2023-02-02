There is a proposal floating in Washington, D.C., to have the IRS prepare your taxes and let you know how much you owe. What could possibly go wrong?
The Internal Revenue Service continuously struggles to serve taxpayers and deliver a seamless process. Why then are some lawmakers pushing to have the IRS prepare tax returns for all taxpayers?
I have more than 35 years of professional experience as an accountant for large corporations and mid-size manufacturing companies.
I have seen first-hand how large corporations, mid-size companies, small businesses and working families struggle to prepare their taxes every year.
Certified public accountants serve in a critical private sector role – fighting to maximize the deductions and refunds their clients receive.
A government-run tax preparation system will not be able to consider taxpayers’ unique circumstances, causing many to potentially miss out on the important credits and deductions they are owed.
A report released in October 2022 by the National Bureau of Economic Research highlights the fact that a government-run system would work less than half the time. The IRS has also failed to adopt modern scanning technology and instead still manually inputs data from millions of paper returns in the year 2023.
The bottom line is this – the IRS exists to collect taxes from American taxpayers to fund the U.S. government. We cannot expect that this institution will have taxpayers’ best interests in mind if they are also charged with tax preparation. It is a clear conflict of interest.
I hope Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) will work with his colleagues in Washington to oppose a misguided government-run tax preparation system.
Jackie Kulback
Johnstown
