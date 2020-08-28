What I have learned from COVID-19:
• I find it almost impossible to read lips when someone is talking through a mask.
• I have not yet mastered the juggling of a drink, hamburger and fries.
• I have now done more laundry, cleaning ketchup out of my shirt.
• I must now clean the foot mats of the car on a weekly basis. (Condiments go everywhere.)
• When people mumble through a mask, I just nod. I wonder what I am agreeing to?
• Somehow, I blame the virus for the rapid growth of trees in the Conemaugh River. Some are three stories high.
• The virus affects mechanical items. My lawnmower broke. Whatever tool I need does not work. Darned virus.
• Honey-do projects have increased. It must be the virus.
• Old movies show stagecoach robbers with bandanna masks. Maybe the virus has been here for more than a century.
Perhaps a smile will boost your immunity. Hope this helps.
Mike Dudek
Johnstown
