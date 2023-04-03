Most of the schools in western Pennsylvania were in various stages of lockdown on Wednesday.
Even though the threat ended up being fake, it could have been real and had to be treated as such.
These shootings happen all the time, and every day parents wonder if our children will be safe in America.
The children in my daughter’s room were barricaded behind desks, considering what items to use as potential weapons in a darkened room.
My son laid crouched behind bookshelves, consoling his crying classmate by saying, “We aren’t going to die.”
This is not a critique of the school district. The lockdown was completely appropriate given the lack of knowledge about the extent of the threat. I’d rather have my child afraid and locked in a classroom than being shot at.
Yet, as a mother, I am just so exhausted by it all. Why do our elected officials allow all the guns to stay in the hands to keep shooting our beautiful children?
In 2020, firearms became the leading way for kids to die, surpassing auto accidents.
In 2023 so far, America has already had 130 mass shootings and 89 gun-related incidents at schools, in addition to a surge in threats. There are too many guns, and they are far too easy to get hold of.
Legislators – please step up and protect our kids, because I’m not OK, and my kids aren’t either.
Christine Dahlin
Johnstown
